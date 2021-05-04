Southdoc to restore service at Blackpool centre to 'pre-Covid' levels 

Southdoc is planning to restore its out of hours GP services at the Blackpool centre to pre-Covid levels, it has been confirmed.

Full details on how and when the restoration of service take place are yet to be confirmed, however, news of the plans has been welcomed locally.

SouthDoc’s Cork City Cell Committee had recently informed city doctors that it agreed with the HSE that patients would be seen by appointment only at the Blackpool centre if they are unable to make the journey to the centre at Kinsale Road.

While these plans were welcomed, clarification was sought from SouthDoc as to the pathway to the full reopening of the centre.

At a virtual meeting in recent days, the Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Michael Fitzgerald advised TDs of the plans to re-open the facility at pre-Covid levels.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould was among those in attendance and said the confirmation is “definitely a step in the right direction”.

Deputy Gould said that he would “not stop fighting” until his constituents have “proper access to an out-of-hours GP service”.

“The pressure we’re putting on them is working and I will continue to keep this up. I hope that the HSE will do the same. We need these doors open now because people are still contacting me being forced into taxis that they can’t afford just to access healthcare."

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare told The Echo: “SouthDoc have confirmed to us that they plan to restore out-of-hours GP services at the Blackpool centre to pre-Covid-19 levels. We welcome this development and look forward to receiving the full details on how and when this restoration will take place.”