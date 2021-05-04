People aged between 50 and 59 can register online this week for vaccination

PEOPLE aged between 50 and 59 years are being invited to register for their Covid-19 vaccine from today.

Registration will open for those aged 59 today, while those aged 58 can register from tomorrow, those aged 57 can register from Thursday, people aged 56 can register from Friday, and those aged 55 can register to receive the vaccine from Saturday.

People aged 50 to 54 will be invited to register from Sunday.

Individuals will be assigned their appointment based on their age.

Those aged between 50 and 59 years can register for their vaccine online at www.hse.ie or by calling 1850 241850.

Those registering online will need their PPS number, Eircode, a mobile phone number, and an email address.

People aged 60 to 69 years are also being reminded that they can still register to receive the vaccine if they have not already done so.

Vaccinations are currently under way in Cork for people aged between 60 and 69 who registered to receive the vaccine in recent weeks.

People in this age group have started to receive their vaccines at clinics at Mallow GAA complex, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Bantry Primary Care Centre, Clonakilty GAA club, and at Cork City Hall.

The vaccination centres across Cork have been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Vaccination at the centres is by appointment only, and only people who have received a confirmed appointment from the HSE should attend at the centres and should bring photo ID.

Yesterday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that almost 200,000 vaccines were administered last week, with over 788,000 vaccines administered last month.

“Our revised plan will aim to continue momentum and work down through the ages with available supplies,” he said in a post on social media.