Close to a thousand people in Cork school community tested in recent days

Pobalscoil Na Trionoide in Youghal. Pic: Howard Crowdy

A YOUGHAL school which had 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the week up to Sunday has had 950 of its school community tested in recent days.

Bulk testing was carried out by the Health Service Executive for students and staff of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide yesterday.

The school closed for one day last Monday, following 12 confirmed cases at the school.

Since then, a further 12 cases have been confirmed up to Sunday.

In a video message to students encouraging them to attend the bulk testing, school principal Sean Ó Ceallacháin said: “Never before was it so important for us all to respect one another, further learning, nurture community and pursue excellence.” 

In a letter from the HSE, parents were told: “Full cooperation has been given by the school in assisting the public health investigation. Cases and close contacts identified to date have been given advice with regard to isolation or restricting movements as necessary. Reviews and public health risk assessments of the overall situation have been ongoing. 

"Following further review today, based on current evidence, the decision has been taken to extend testing to the remainder of the school population (students and staff).” 

The school is publishing a daily report since April 25 on its website.

It says: “A very detailed public health risk assessment is currently being undertaken. Anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases will be contacted and advised accordingly.” 

Another notice on the school website asked parents and guardians not to allow their children to attend parties or social gatherings until public health guidance advised that it was safe to do so.

