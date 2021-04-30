Fire crews stood down after fire on MV Alta

Fire services have been stood down following a fire onboard the MV Alta ‘Ghost Ship’ which is stranded on the coast of Ballycotton.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said: "Cork County Council’s Fire Service returned to the scene for a brief period this morning to liaise with An Garda Siochana and verify that no issues had arisen overnight. Fire Crews have now stood down."

Last night the fire had been substantially extinguished and it was decided to further assess the situation again this morning.

Cork County Council and An Garda Siochana are appealing to members of the public to avoid the area and not to attempt to gain access to the wreck which has been further damaged by the fire and is in an unsafe condition.

The ship, which washed up off the coast of Ballycotton in February 2020, was reported to the Fire Services at around 4pm on Thursday by concerned locals who saw smoke coming from the vessel.

Two units of the County Fire Service from Midleton and Youghal attended the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said the vessel was “well alight” by the time the fire service arrived on scene.

Yesterday, a statement from Cork County Council said:

"Two units of Cork County Council's Fire Service are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire on board the shipwrecked MV Alta near Ballycotton, Co. Cork.

"Fire Crews are currently monitoring the fire ensuring there is no danger to the public.

"There are no reports of any casualties and Fire Crews will continue the monitor situation in this difficult to access location.

"An Garda Síochána and the Irish Coastguard are also in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area while the Emergency Services deal with this incident."