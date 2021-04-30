Cork secondary school set for 'transformative' €5m extension

PLANS for a €5m extension of a popular secondary school in the city have been described as “transformative” for the education sector in Cork.

The investment at Coláiste Eamann Rís, formerly Deerpark CBS, on St Patrick’s Rd represents one of the biggest projects in the country, will focus on practical class facilities such as woodwork and home economics.

The management board of Coláiste Eamann Rís, a school with a tradition dating back to 1828 in Sullivan’s Quay, announced news of the extension plans following approval this week as another milestone in its distinguished history.

“The student population has increased to 480 this year and we are well on track for a return to the 500 mark,” said principal Aaron Wolfel.

“According to CAO statistics, our school is the most-improved school in Cork for third-level progression.”

“The recent success is down to the hard work of the board as well as school management, teaching staff, special needs assistants, pupils, and parents. We are thrilled to see this huge vote of confidence in our school,” he said.

The school principal has welcomed the investment from the Department of Education and Science which will enable a series of exciting plans to be fulfilled.

Announcing in excess of a €5m. approval of the extension at Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork and pictured socially distanced outside the school were (from left) Bro. Ben Cusack; Aaron Wolfe, principal; Councillor Mick Finn, chairman, board of management, and Kevin Barry, deputy principal.

“The department has approved an investment in excess of €5m. Plans for the extension within our existing campus include a second home economics room, a second construction studies’ room, and associated prep areas, a design and communications graphics room, two new science labs, a music room, a textile room, and student circulation areas.

“Key to our transformation has been the move to co-educational status in 2019 while other factors include a long-standing commitment to students of all abilities from various communities and catchments,” he said.

Board of management chair Mick Finn echoed Mr Wolfe’s sentiments.

“This is an incredible investment in our students, our staff, and the families that trust us with their children and represent a great opportunity for the school to keep moving forward,” said Mr Finn.