Niall is helping to get Gym+Coffee going in right Direction

A LEADING athleisure brand with strong Cork connections has gotten a big boost this week with popstar Niall Horan investing in the company.

The former One Direction band member has invested in Gym+Coffee, becoming a shareholder with an aim to support the business and help raise the profile of the brand internationally.

Gym+Coffee, which is co-founded by Ballincollig native Niall Horgan, launched in 2017 and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing businesses in Ireland and the UK.

Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll is already an early investor in the business and celebrities like Joe Wicks, and podcaster and musician Niall Breslin are known fans of the brand. In 2020 Gym+Coffee set their sights on international expansion and despite lockdown, opened two new retail stores in the last six months at Westfield London and The Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Gym+Coffee CEO, Niall Horgan, who studied marketing at UCC, said: “We are so excited for Niall to officially come on board and support a business like ours.

"Over the last 10 years Niall has represented Ireland with optimism, inclusivity, energy and positivity on a global stage and has become a household name across the world. He is what we aspire to become as a business. We hope that with his guidance and direction Gym+Coffee can emulate some of the success he’s had and proudly represent Ireland internationally.”

Investor and advisor Niall Horan commented: “I’ve been a fan of Gym+Coffee for some time both as a brand and a business. I love the idea of the community they created around the brand and their goals to Make Life Richer. The first time I bought some Gym+Coffee gear I was struck by the high quality of the clothing and I was delighted to see they were an Irish brand with a serious team behind their operation. As I looked into it more, I started to understand their ambition and I’m delighted now to become part of the team that will hopefully bring the brand to a wider audience.”

Niall visited the new Gym+Coffee Westfield Clubhouse on opening weekend saying, “I was struck at how a young brand from Ireland was starting to make an impact on the international market. I realised there were some good synergies between us, and the relationship took off from there, ending with me investing into the company and becoming part of the team.”