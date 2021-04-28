Up to 50 new jobs to be created in Cork as H&MV Engineering announce new office location

H&MV ENGINEERING has announced the opening of a new office branch in Cork which will see up to 50 new positions created.

H&MV Engineering, who are leading specialists in High Voltage Engineering services, today announced the opening of the new office branch in Little Island.

The company said that it has seen extensive growth and expansion both nationally and globally in recent years.

Choosing Cork as the location for the office will complement the growing demand for H&MV’s engineering and design services, the company has said.

With the opening of their new Cork office, H&MV Engineering has plans to heavily expand the Design team, anticipating up to 50 new and exciting positions available over the next 12 to 18 months.

It’s envisaged that Cork will become one of the main design hubs for H&MV Engineering, to support major projects across Ireland, United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

H&MV have built strong relationships with local third-level institutions, engaging with both graduate and work placement students in University College Cork and Munster Technological University and plan to continue to build on the foundations of this relationship with the new office location.

Speaking on the success of recent growth and continued expansion, CEO P.J Flanagan said that the company is “delighted to be opening a new design hub here in Cork”.

“Cork has always been a great source of high- quality engineers and talent for H&MV over the last number of years.

“H&MV are continuously creating new sustainable design initiatives and we see this hub as a major cornerstone to support our growth plans over the next three to five years,” he said.

Enterprise Ireland’s Department Manager, Construction, Timber, Cleantech and Consumer, Ross O’ Colmain congratulated H&MV on the opening of its new Cork office.

“H&MV is an Irish company with global reach and we are delighted to have supported its recent development and its ambitious plans for the future.

“The company has earned a worldwide reputation for design, safety and innovation in a competitive environment and it’s great to see that its new Cork office will play a critical role in H&MV’s future growth plans.”