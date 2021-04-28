Housing charity to open an office in Cork city

PETER McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, has announced that it will shortly open an office in Cork City.

The charity, which is committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage, was founded by Fr Peter McVerry in 1983. It provides low-threshold entry services, primarily to younger people and vulnerable adults with complex needs. It has been active in Cork since late 2019.

CEO Pat Doyle said: “I’m delighted that we will shortly open a new office in Cork City to service Cork and the neighbouring counties. We have been active in Cork since late 2019 and we have continued to grow in the region through our partnership with Cork City and Cork County Councils.”

Mr Doyle said the charity is committed to finding housing in Cork.

“Our work in Cork is focused on delivering and finding housing solutions for people impacted or at risk of homelessness locally. At present we are working with 28 households and with a total of 68 people across these homes.

“We are trying hard to do more and deliver more and in particular we are focused on reusing existing buildings to quickly deliver social housing.

"Last year in Cork under the Repair and Leasing Scheme, for example, we worked to deliver the first two units under that scheme in Cork City. Our largest single scheme to date in Cork is in Youghal, where last year we secured 11 social housing units working with a new property owner to reuse a building vacant since 2008. Our scheme in Fermoy which has eight apartments also saw an unfinished building brought back into use.”

Mr Doyle said the charity was progressing plans to expand its housing supports in Cork. “We are now in the final stages of preparing for the opening of our new regional office in Cork City centre which will service the southern region. We will be hiring for roles in this office, including for our housing development and housing with supports team as well as a regional fundraising manager.”

The CEO said that they will be working in partnership with Cork City and Cork County Council to achieve their goals.

“Working in partnership with our colleagues in Cork City and Cork County Councils, we are progressing a number of social housing schemes across the Cork region with a major focus on securing and delivering more one-bedroom homes for single people impacted by homelessness. Over the next 12 months we hope to offer a further 70 homes for people in need,” he said.