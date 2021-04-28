Plans for next phase of Passage Railway Greenway upgrades to go out to public consultation next month

Elected members of Cork City Council were briefed yesterday evening on the Emerging Preferred Route (EPR) for the Passage Railway Greenway Phase 2, with a view to a public consultation taking place from mid-May.

A number of possible routes were identified to enhance the section of Greenway along the Rochestown Road.

A major upgrade of the existing route has been identified as the Emerging Preferred Route. The upgrade will include:

Narrowing of the traffic lanes aimed at reducing traffic speed;

The road will also be realigned to create additional space for the greenway;

The enhanced greenway will be segregated from traffic through the introduction of a high quality landscaped strip between the greenway and the vehicle lanes.

The initial public consultation identified other issues for consideration such as the widening the greenway, signage, protection of the Cork Harbour Special Protection Area, native tree planting, pollinator-friendly planting and other factors to be addressed as the design for the project progresses.

Map of next section of works on Passage Railway Greenway

A number of suggestions to support cycling will also be brought forward including bike repair stands and bike storage facilities.

The project team identified the possible impact on the adjoining Special Protection Area as well as security and privacy concerns as some of the main reasons why the coastal routes behind Island View and St Gerard’s Place were not brought forward.