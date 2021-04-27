Sex workers charging up to €2,000 per day for services in Cork

SEX workers are charging up to €2,000 per day for services in Cork city and county.

According to a website featuring advertisements from sex workers for locations across the country, there were 65 offering their services in Cork city and suburbs, and some county towns yesterday.

A wide range of services are offered, with some adverts advising would-be clients that extra services are available at additional costs.

Most of those advertising their services yesterday had flown in from across the world as part of a “tour” and staying for a week or two. In one case, one advertiser arrived in mid-March and is due to leave Cork at the weekend.

The majority of those advertised on the website did not offer half or full day rates, or rates for dinner. Instead, the prices were per hour, with the average being €200 per hour, with one charging €220 per hour.

In one case, an advertiser offered a full day at a cost of €2,000 or a half day for €1,000. Dinner dates were also offered by some advertisers, with the cost being up to €500. While the majority offer services in apartments, some offer call-out services at a cost of up to €300.

The age profile typically ranges from 18 to 30, although there are advertisements from older escorts.

The Echo’s research was carried out as Minister for Justice Helen McEntee announced measures to expunge previous convictions for “sale of sex”, or prostitution offences.

Ms McEntee said: “Given what we know about the levels of exploitation and human trafficking in the sex trade, it is very likely that many of those convicted in the past fall into the exploited category for a number of reasons, including because they were victims of trafficking.

“These vulnerable victims should also benefit from the legislative change regarding the sale of sex and be able to move forward and rebuild their lives.”

The measure has been welcomed by the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, although the organisation said it does not go far enough.

The organisation believes the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017, which criminalises the purchase of sex but not the sale of sex, is not helping sex workers.

Kate McGrew, director of SWAI, said: “For sex workers who would like to move on to other work, a criminal record is a major obstacle in doing so. SWAI demands that criminal records for brothel-keeping also be expunged, as this is defined as criminalisation of merely co-working, and this is where the majority of sex worker convictions have occurred since 2017.

This law continues to force us to work alone if we are to work legally.”

She added: “SWAI advocates for full decriminalisation of the sex industry, including a reversal of client criminalisation, which criminalises our income and pushes us deeper into precarity, in order to remove barriers to justice.

“Worldwide evidence has shown that this is the best legislative model for best outcomes for a marginalised and diverse population.”