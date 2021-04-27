Sex workers charging up to €2,000 per day for services in Cork

According to a website featuring advertisements from sex workers for locations across the country, there were 65 offering their services in Cork city and suburbs, and some county towns yesterday.
A wide range of services are offered, with some adverts advising would-be clients that extra services are available at additional costs.
Most of those advertising their services yesterday had flown in from across the world as part of a “tour” and staying for a week or two. In one case, one advertiser arrived in mid-March and is due to leave Cork at the weekend.
The majority of those advertised on the website did not offer half or full day rates, or rates for dinner. Instead, the prices were per hour, with the average being €200 per hour, with one charging €220 per hour.
In one case, an advertiser offered a full day at a cost of €2,000 or a half day for €1,000. Dinner dates were also offered by some advertisers, with the cost being up to €500. While the majority offer services in apartments, some offer call-out services at a cost of up to €300.
The age profile typically ranges from 18 to 30, although there are advertisements from older escorts.