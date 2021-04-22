Nursing home residents set for four visits per week from early May

THE chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, has welcomed the decision to allow residents at nursing homes where 'most residents are fully vaccinated' to receive four indoor visits per week with two people at each visit from May 4.

The Cork native said the vaccination process has proved very successful.

“It has had a huge impact on the sector. There are no new cases being detected in nursing homes which is fantastic. We will remain vigilant however and prepare accordingly ahead of the new visitations in May. This further easing of restrictions is very positive.

"It is very comforting for the residents and their families,” he said.

Mr Daly praised the resilience of all the staff nationwide: “It has been a very difficult year. The staff have been brilliant. They deserve great praise. The rollout of the vaccine has brought great relief to them,” he added.

Following the approval of the new guidance, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The most recent guidance, published in March, paved the way for a return to visiting our loved ones in nursing homes and has given great joy to nursing home residents, their families and friends.

"Now, with the further benefit of full vaccination for so many nursing home residents, it is a very welcome step, through this new guidance, that there is a return to more normalised visiting for nursing home residents."