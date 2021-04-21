Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 12:49

'A big issue': Call for temporary public toilets in popular Cork amenities

Corkonians catching the sunshine at The Lough recently. 

Darragh Bermingham

CITY councillors have called for public toilets to be installed, even on a temporary basis, at amenities across Cork including the Marina.

Cork City Council meetings have seen debates surrounding the provision of public toilets in recent weeks.

Local Councillor Fiona Kerins (SF) tabled a motion seeking to provide toilets, even on a temporary basis, at amenities across the city including the Marina and the Lough.

“It has become a big issue in recent times as businesses are closed and people are socialising more outdoors,” she said.

With restrictions allowing travel countywide, more people are expected to use amenities and Cllr Kerins highlighted the importance of having facilities available, even on a temporary basis.

State of the art facilities at two Cork beaches 'a real boost of confidence' for local areas

