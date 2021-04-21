'These are the sites of 20th-century atrocities': Hearing on proposed development on Bessborough grounds set to take place

Maureen Considine from The Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance will be among those coming before An Bord Pleanála to voice their objections to construction on the former mother and baby home site.
The planning appeals board will explore a number of issues connected to a planning application from MWB Two Ltd, made under the strategic housing development (SHD) process.
If approved, it would allow for the development of 179 apartments in three blocks on privately owned land on the former Bessborough estate. This would infringe on an area marked as a children’s burial ground on historic maps.
The board has requested clarification about the location, with a focus on the northwest of the Bessborough folly within the SHD development site. It has already noted that the southern parts of three proposed apartment blocks encroach on to this potential burial ground.
Ms Considine said that, if the graves had been marked, the proposal of such a development could have been prevented.
“We have to ask ourselves if we, as a nation, are people who would willfully build on a childrens’ burial ground,” she said.