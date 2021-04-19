Man found hiding in pub bathroom in Cork charged with burglary

A MAN has been charged in connection with two burglaries in Cobh on Saturday after being found hiding in a bathroom of a pub in the town.

Shortly before 6am on Saturday morning, gardaí received two reports of possible burglaries in the Westbourne Place area.

Gardai were on a routine patrol in the area and responded to the call.

A local pub had been broken into, and a search of the premises by gardaí resulted in the discovery of a man hiding in a bathroom.

He was arrested and taken to Cobh Garda Station. Gardaí later discovered that another burglary had taken place at a shop nearby.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Midleton District Court, sitting in Mallow, on May 6, 2021 at 10.30am.

Speaking at Cobh Garda Station today, Inspector Joe O’Connor said "I would like to commend the members of the public for contacting us when they spotted something out of the ordinary. Thanks to the strong relationship we share with the local community here in Cobh, and throughout the country, we are improving community safety together.”