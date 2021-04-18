Novartis explores plan to sell 47 acres of land in Ringaskiddy

LANDS associated with the Novartis plant in Ringaskiddy could be sold off in one or more lots, as the company has evaluated the opportunities related to their “underutilised infrastructure assets”.

Local residents were informed that approximately 47 acres of land may be sold, but the company has moved to assure people that they don’t intend to sell the land for chemical manufacturing and associated waste treatment purchases.

Novartis said they have made this decision due to a “planned reduction in manufacturing activity” at the site in Ringaskiddy.

In a statement to The Echo, a spokesperson for the company said: “Novartis is fully committed to securing the future of its Ringaskiddy site in a sustainable way for the benefit of its employees, the local community and other key stakeholders.

“Due to the planned reduction in manufacturing activity at the Ringaskiddy site, Novartis Ringaskiddy Limited has been evaluating any and all opportunities related to some underutilised infrastructure assets. One such opportunity is the potential sale of approximately 47 acres of land on the western side of the site.

“In order to explore any likely interest in the sale of these lands in one or more lots, Novartis intends to seek expressions of interest from potential purchasers which will be carefully evaluated within existing planning regulations.

“This proposal will not result in any fundamental change in current on-site operations. Novartis has already engaged with the local community and will continue to do so throughout the process.”

In 2019 it was announced that up to 320 jobs would be lost at the plant by 2022. It’s not yet clear how many jobs will be lost during this phase of reduction in manufacturing activity.

There are no additional job losses associated with the proposed land sale.