Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 15:49

Novartis explores plan to sell 47 acres of land in Ringaskiddy

Novartis explores plan to sell 47 acres of land in Ringaskiddy

Aerial shot of Novartis, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Sarah O’Dwyer

LANDS associated with the Novartis plant in Ringaskiddy could be sold off in one or more lots, as the company has evaluated the opportunities related to their “underutilised infrastructure assets”.

Local residents were informed that approximately 47 acres of land may be sold, but the company has moved to assure people that they don’t intend to sell the land for chemical manufacturing and associated waste treatment purchases.

Novartis said they have made this decision due to a “planned reduction in manufacturing activity” at the site in Ringaskiddy.

In a statement to The Echo, a spokesperson for the company said: “Novartis is fully committed to securing the future of its Ringaskiddy site in a sustainable way for the benefit of its employees, the local community and other key stakeholders.

“Due to the planned reduction in manufacturing activity at the Ringaskiddy site, Novartis Ringaskiddy Limited has been evaluating any and all opportunities related to some underutilised infrastructure assets. One such opportunity is the potential sale of approximately 47 acres of land on the western side of the site.

“In order to explore any likely interest in the sale of these lands in one or more lots, Novartis intends to seek expressions of interest from potential purchasers which will be carefully evaluated within existing planning regulations.

“This proposal will not result in any fundamental change in current on-site operations. Novartis has already engaged with the local community and will continue to do so throughout the process.” 

In 2019 it was announced that up to 320 jobs would be lost at the plant by 2022. It’s not yet clear how many jobs will be lost during this phase of reduction in manufacturing activity.

There are no additional job losses associated with the proposed land sale.

Read More

Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year

More in this section

Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year Cork city's Anglesea Street will not be renamed until early next year
UCC researchers to study impact of Covid on the lives of young people with disabilities UCC researchers to study impact of Covid on the lives of young people with disabilities
Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor
Lucky Lotto player in Cork wins €55k in Saturday night’s draw; Players urged to check tickets 

Lucky Lotto player in Cork wins €55k in Saturday night’s draw; Players urged to check tickets 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY