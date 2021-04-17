Cork activist speaks out after fake online account set up in her name 

YOUTH activist Alicia Joy O’Sullivan has spoken out after a fake Instagram account set up in her name showing naked photos and videos of a girl.

The 19-year-old UCC law student became aware of the account last week. She says the account shared some of her photos from her legitimate Instagram account, but also showed naked videos and photographs of a girl, without showing her face.

She says the account also tried to sell porn through a link to a pornographic website and had asked legitimate contacts of Alicia Joy to follow the account.

Saying she was very distressed when she found out about the fake account, she said she is aware that such a thing has happened to many other Irish girls.

She has reported the incident to gardaí.

However, she was critical of how her complaint was treated when she made the report.

She said she felt “belittled, patronised and upset” after reporting the matter to two gardaí.

She said: “To say my experience with the guards earlier was horrific is an understatement. I feel that I was being passed the blame for someone stealing my photos, and pretending to me to sell porn.”

A garda spokesman said: “I refer to your enquiry and can confirm that an injured party had contact with staff from the Divisional Protected Services Unit (Clonakilty) on Friday 9th April and met with investigators form the DPSU at Skibbereen Garda Station on Saturday 10th April. As this is an ongoing investigation this office can make no further comment. This office cannot comment on 3rd party conversations.”