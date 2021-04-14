Gator-aid: East Cork group upgrades machinery to tackle beach waste

An East Cork Clean Coast group has substantially upgraded its machinery to tackle sea litter and beach waste.

Clean Coast Ballynamona has sold their quad bike to fund the 20% needed to apply for a grant that would fund 80% of the cost of a John Deere Gator tractor.

The multi award-winning organisation, which is also Ireland’s largest beach cleaning group, this week received their Gator tractor thanks to the support of FLAG (Fisheries Local Action Group) funding, which will help pull heavy marine litter such as old and abandoned fishing nets that wash up on the shore.

Pictured at the delivery of a new John Deere Gator this week at Ardnahinch beach, Co. Cork, were (left/right) Odhran Ó Tuama with his father Proinsias Ó Tuama, founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona, local volunteers, Sally O'Reilly and Tomas Mulcahy, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, and Clare O' Dwyer with her two children Rory and Eda Fleming. Photo: Cathal Noonan

Founder of Clean Coasts Ballynamona, Proinsias Ó Tuama said: “This is essential equipment for us in tackling the tonnes of litter that washes up on our coast. In 12 months alone we removed over 200 tyres from Ballybranagan and Ballycroneen beaches. Beaches that stretch just 1.2 km. It will allow us to carry the very heavy bags that volunteers collect back to the carpark for safe disposal.”

Mr Ó Tuama said the organisation has a number of projects ongoing that require additional financial support and he appealed to the public to consider contributing to their good cause.

“Anything would help, like all other charities, Covid has had a severe impact and even €3 would be appreciated.”

Donations can be made on Ballynamona.org.