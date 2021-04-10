Cork has potential to be successful tech hub

The newly elected chair of it@cork has said the potential for Cork as a tech hub in a post-Covid environment “is immense with possibilities”.

Gillian Bergin, senior consultant in global business transformation at Dell Technologies, has been elected as the new chair of the not-for-profit organisation, which represents the interests of the tech industry throughout Cork and the South West region.

At the recent virtual AGM, it@cork outgoing chair Anthony O’Callaghan reflected on his time in the post and the outlook for the future of tech in Cork.

“The challenges of 2020 brought the very best of the skills and expertise of our thriving tech sector to the fore and I was honoured to lead the organisation through a period of unprecedented change.

“Cork has continued to forge ahead in areas such as cyber, data, infrastructure and cloud with its emerging fintech, agtech, biotech and AI profile gaining worldwide recognition during a period of exceptional tech innovation,” he said.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the great support of the board, directors and team over the past two years.”

At the post-AGM board meeting, Mr O’Callaghan went on to offer his sincere congratulations to Ms Bergin on her election as chair.

“Gillian is an experienced, generous, creative and tireless leader with the vision and ambition to steer this organisation on its growth path.

“I wish her every success in the role and she has my full support,” he said.

Ms Bergin spoke of her new appointment, saying she was “deeply honoured to take on the position” as chair of it@cork.

“As we look optimistically to a post-Covid-19 environment, the potential for Cork as a tech hub is immense with possibilities.

“It will be our continuing focus to be the voice for the sector in ensuring that the necessary localised and remote infrastructure is in place to facilitate our membership’s hybrid workforce and changing workplace while supporting strong growth and development,” she said.