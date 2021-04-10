Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 22:00

Cork has potential to be successful tech hub

Cork has potential to be successful tech hub

Gillian Bergin is the new Chair of it@cork.

Amy Nolan

The newly elected chair of it@cork has said the potential for Cork as a tech hub in a post-Covid environment “is immense with possibilities”.

Gillian Bergin, senior consultant in global business transformation at Dell Technologies, has been elected as the new chair of the not-for-profit organisation, which represents the interests of the tech industry throughout Cork and the South West region.

At the recent virtual AGM, it@cork outgoing chair Anthony O’Callaghan reflected on his time in the post and the outlook for the future of tech in Cork.

“The challenges of 2020 brought the very best of the skills and expertise of our thriving tech sector to the fore and I was honoured to lead the organisation through a period of unprecedented change.

“Cork has continued to forge ahead in areas such as cyber, data, infrastructure and cloud with its emerging fintech, agtech, biotech and AI profile gaining worldwide recognition during a period of exceptional tech innovation,” he said.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the great support of the board, directors and team over the past two years.”

At the post-AGM board meeting, Mr O’Callaghan went on to offer his sincere congratulations to Ms Bergin on her election as chair.

“Gillian is an experienced, generous, creative and tireless leader with the vision and ambition to steer this organisation on its growth path.

“I wish her every success in the role and she has my full support,” he said.

Ms Bergin spoke of her new appointment, saying she was “deeply honoured to take on the position” as chair of it@cork.

“As we look optimistically to a post-Covid-19 environment, the potential for Cork as a tech hub is immense with possibilities.

“It will be our continuing focus to be the voice for the sector in ensuring that the necessary localised and remote infrastructure is in place to facilitate our membership’s hybrid workforce and changing workplace while supporting strong growth and development,” she said.

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today  Covid-19 latest: More than 450 new cases confirmed today 
'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College 'Leadership for me is about service': Cork academic appointed first female provost of Trinity College
Cork man retires after 31 years of distinguished service with Council Cork man retires after 31 years of distinguished service with Council
internetcork businesscork city centre
Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

Lucky Cork punter wins big with five-race bet on Aintree Festival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY