Cork man with 82 previous theft convictions told judge he was 'easily led' 

A 47-year-old man with 82 previous theft convictions facing sentence for more shoplifting told the judge, “I am very easily led, I don’t even know these things are happening.”

James Ryan of 2 Orrery Terrace, Blarney Street, Cork, was sentenced to eight months in jail by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was unable to pay compensation to Smyth’s Toys at Kinsale Road roundabout for the €467 worth of toys he stole on March 8 2020, as he found himself in jail for other thefts.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked about the defendant’s previous thefts, “A huge amount of the thefts were at Smyth’s Toys.”

That was when Ryan made the comment about being easily led.