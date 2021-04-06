Cork town named as one of the Best Places to Retire by renowned travel magazine 

Kinsale has been named as one of the best destinations to retire in Europe by a renowned travel magazine, featuring alongside other towns and cities in France, Croatia and Portugal, among others.

The Cork town was featured in the ranking of the Nine Best Places to Retire in Europe on the Travel + Leisure website.

Kinsale was situated between Valletta in Malta and Prague in the Czech Republic on the list and it was the only Irish destination to be included.

The historic town’s beaches and marinas were among some of the attractions for retirees in addition to the many outdoor activities and sports that are available, making it “an ideal spot”.

“Situated on the southern coast of the Republic of Ireland, Kinsale is a historic town with beaches, marinas, a yacht club, fishing, and diving," said Patricia Doherty.

“For retirees who enjoy the outdoors, this could be an ideal spot.”

Cycling, hiking, horseback riding, and strolling through the town were just some of the pastimes noted.

“One of the country's most beautiful golf courses, Old Head, is nearby, and even for non-golfers, it's still perfect for a walk among sea breezes and stunning views.”

Kinsale was also recommended for foodies by the author, Patricia Doherty, who commended the town’s restaurants and fresh seafood.

The Kinsale Gourmet Academy also received an honourable mention with the choice of attending a cooking class or two.

“English is spoken, of course, and foodies will appreciate the restaurants, fresh seafood, and perhaps even cooking classes at the Kinsale Gourmet Academy.

“Weather is mild, and there's lots of coastline to explore," she added.

Other locations featured on the list include Bordeaux, the Algarve, Budapest and Alicante.

Travel + Leisure is a travel magazine based in New York City with over 4 million readers.

The full list is available here.