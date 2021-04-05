Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 09:13

Cork hotel set to install outdoor terrace with licensed bar

The Montenotte Hotel’s sunken Victorian Gardens  Picture: Gerard McCarthy Photography 

One of Cork's best-known hotels, the Montenotte Hotel on the Lower Glanmire Road, has been given the green light to go ahead with some developments.

They applied to Cork City Council's planning department for permission to construct a single storey hotel lounge pavilion, that includes a licensed bar/server and outdoor terrace, to the south of the existing Montenotte Hotel over a portion of the existing apartment block. 

The works include the partial demolition of the existing terrace parapet, external steps, and pergolas. 

Works also include the construction of a new pedestrian stair and link bridge.

The grant of permission comes with 10 routine conditions attached.

