Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 11:00

Colleges link up to fight cancer with Relay for Life event

Relay for Life Midleton in recent years.

Breda Graham

UCC is set to host an event aimed at bringing communities together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those we have lost, and fight back against cancer alongside the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) and Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

The Relay for Life 2021: The Virtual Edition will see all three universities come together to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and awareness of the services provided by the charity.

During the 2019/2020 academic year, UCC Cancer Society raised €51,019.13 for 15 different charities, and this year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the society has continued to host events online to raise awareness of various cancers and funds for cancer charities.

The society aims to raise €100,000 by the end of May, with Relay for Life 2021: The Virtual Edition its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Relay for Life event will take place from 1pm to 8pm on April 14.

Those who wish to be involved in this online event can gather family, friends or colleagues virtually and register a team of 10 people.

Entrants pay a €10 fee each or €100 for a team.

Candle bags can also be purchased for €5 which can be decorated with personal messages and will be placed at the Candle of Hope ceremony in memory of those who have lost their battle with cancer.

To register for Relay for Life or buy candle bags visit www.relayforlife2021.com or email us at relayforlife2021@gmail.com

