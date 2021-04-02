Dr Con clocks up the steps for CUH charity

DR CON MURPHY has embarked on a 60-day walking challenge to raise funds for CUH Charity starting.

The well-known former GP, who ran a very successful medical practice on the Mardyke, also served as a physician to Cork GAA for 45 years.

Dr Con is hoping to raise awareness and finance for the healthy ageing campaign with the CUH Charity.

He started his journey on Thursday. “I am going to walk 160km over the coming weeks. My aims are to raise as many funds as possible and lose a stone. It will be good for my health and I hope to raise a good amount for a great cause,” he said.

Dr Con is very appreciative of the great work the CUH Charity does on a regular basis and he is keen to play his part.

“It is important to recognise the brilliant staff of the CUH and all hospitals for the incredible work they do on a consistent basis. CUH Charity is doing great work. The ageing ward in CUH need more finance and it is nice to play my part. I have pointed out to my friends that we are all heading that way if the Lord spares us. It is a place we will all need eventually,” he added.

Mr Murphy said he will take it nice and steady over the coming weeks. The 72-year-old said he will vary his routes to ensure a bit of variety.

“I hope to build it up slowly. I will do it away on my own and occasionally I will have a companion for a bit of support. I will also vary the route. My favourite route is over Wellington Bridge and down over Shakey Bridge and Fitzgerald’s Park. I was brought up on the Western Road so I am very familiar with that area. Walking is a great activity. It is good for the body and mind.”

Dr Con who retired as a GP in December 2019, said that the fundraiser will act as a “great distraction” given the present surreal times.

“I miss meeting the patients. It was emotional saying goodbye. I went from meeting everybody to meeting no-one. It was nice to hand the practice over to my son Colm. This fundraiser will also give me something to do and it will be a great distraction. We are living in strange times, but we will get through it,” he added.