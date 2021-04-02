Cork weather: 'Best of the sunshine in the south' this Easter weekend

Fortunately for Cork the "best of the sunshine" this Easter weekend will be in the south.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, the dry weather today will continue tomorrow with good sunny spells expected.

Highest temperatures will be around 11 to 13 degrees with mostly light east to northeast breezes.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist and fog.

Temperatures overnight on Saturday will dip to lows of 0 to 4 degrees.

The national forecaster has said Easter Sunday will be dry over much of the country "with the best of the sunshine in the south" and highest temperatures of about 12 degrees.

However, it's expected to get colder on Sunday night as cold air moves from the north with fresh north to northwest winds.

Lowest temperatures will be between -2 and +2 degrees with frost likely in places.

Easter Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells.

Cork is likely to escape the wintry showers in store for other parts of the country.

Highest temperatures will be around 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty northerly winds.