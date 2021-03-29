Influx of teenage gangs a concern in Crosshaven

ANTI-social behaviour is being highlighted in Crosshaven ahead of the summer, in an effort to curtail the unsavoury incidents that are plaguing the town before they get even worse.

Local FF councillor Audrey Buckley said gangs of youths are travelling to Crosshaven on the 24-hour, 220 bus route to drink and socialise on the local beaches and amenities, intimidating locals and littering the area.

Ms Buckley said that they are expecting a busy summer of staycations and the local community do not want to be dealing with this issue for the next few months.

The councillor said that she met with the Togher Superintendent John Deasy, who has responsibility for the area, to discuss the issues, alongside other concerned individuals, and reassurances were offered that the matter would be taken in hand.

“At the moment gardaí are checking the buses, confiscating alcohol, and sending the young people back home as they are outside their 5km radius, but what happens when that restriction is lifted?"

Ms Buckley said the littering is a problem with cans and glass bottle thrown in the sea and along the beaches such as Myrtleville, Church Bay, Graball bay, and Fennells Bay.

The councillor said that the locals try to keep the area pristine and there are ‘teenager hot spots’ that are becoming blighted by glass bottles, cans and other rubbish.

Following a request from The Echo, a Garda spokesperson released a statement confirming a meeting took place with local representatives of the area.

“Community Engagement gardaí in Togher recently conducted a meeting with local elected representatives and residential groups. Where gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health travel regulations appropriate action is taken under the Juvenile Diversion Programme or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued if/where appropriate.”