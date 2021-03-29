Second anti-lockdown rally to be held in Cork city centre this weekend

A second anti-lockdown protest is taking place this weekend in Cork city centre.
The ‘Parade for Truth’ is taking place at 2pm on Saturday beside the National Monument on Grand Parade where the protesters will march down St Patrick’s Street, to a rally outside Brown Thomas which will be addressed by a number of speakers and musicians, all demanding an end to the lockdown.
The event, which is advertised as a peaceful public assembly, is being organised by the ‘Independent Campaign for TRUTH and Proper Public Healthcare’.
Speaking on behalf of the campaign, Diarmaid Ó Cadhla said the event has two aims:
Mr Ó Cadhla said NPHET are distorting the truth; "death “with Covid” does not mean someone died “of Covid,
“We are being given half-truths, which is the same thing as a lie.”
Referring to the new advertising depicting emergency wards Mr Ó Cadhla said: