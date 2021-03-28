Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 14:11

Cork singing festival gets 'fine-tuned' for alternative online experience

 Twins Aisling and Ciara O’Riordan with Denise Brueckl and Saoirse Daly launching this year's International Choral Festival

Sarah Horgan

THIS year's International Choral Festival will see choirs compete from all over the world without having to leave their sitting rooms.

The prestigious event normally welcomes 5,000 singers and visitors from around the globe to Cork city and county. This year, however, it will be held virtually so participants won't have to travel.

Running April 28 to May 2, the globally renowned festival was founded in 1954, making it Cork's longest-running festival. Last year was the second time in its history that the event had to be cancelled. A total of 30 international choirs are currently scheduled to take part.

The traditional format saw concerts, events and competitions take place in over 90 venues across Cork. This year spectators can enjoy four specially curated gala concerts staged online throughout the festival. The event will open on Wednesday night with a specially commissioned poem by Corkonian Billy Ramsell. Thursday evening (April 29), will feature an online broadcast performed by well-known Irish choral group, Anúna and directed by Michael McGlynn.

The festival’s choir in residence, Chamber Choir Ireland will perform from Cork’s St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Friday April 30.

Another anticipated highlight includes one of Ireland’s most acclaimed vocal ensembles, Resurgam in St. Finbarre’s Cathedral.

The competitive aspect of the festival will remain with a newly expanded national and international programme operating through video submissions. This year, the festival launches its inaugural Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year Competition, as well as national and international video Competitions.

The festival’s free online workshops in partnership with Sing Ireland includes the Big Sing- a group singing experience led by Ardú contemporary ensemble director, Ciarán Kelly that promises to prepare participants for the ultimate collaborative experience.

Gala concert tickets will be available to book online from corkchoral.ie. Details of all concerts, workshops and competitions are available on the festival website. For more information or to book tickets see https://www.corkchoral.ie/ #CorkChoral

