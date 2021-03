Cork City Fire Service is currently battling a house fire in Sunday’s Well.

Cork city fire services dealing with a derelict house fire on Strawberry Hill, Sunday's Well. Pic: Cork City Fire Service.

Two units from the Fire Service were deployed to the derelict house fire on Strawberry Hill at 5pm on Friday evening.

Crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea Street are currently in attendance and the emergency services have asked people to avoid the area if possible as crews deal with the fire.

