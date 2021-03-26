Cork weather: Wintry showers and risk of isolated thunderstorms forecast

Cork is in for a wet and windy weekend, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Today will be a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some falling as hail or sleet or potentially even snow on higher ground.

The national forecaster has also warned of a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Sunny spells & scattered blustery showers this morn,

some heavy,risk of hail & isolated thunderstorms.

🌧️⛈️

Showers more frequent this afternoon, some wintry. 🌨️

🌡️6 to 9C, turning colder through the aft.

🌬️Fresh to strong SW winds.



More details➡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/GekXi62FTj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 26, 2021

This unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.

Cloud will build from the Atlantic tomorrow morning, bringing patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong by afternoon, "reaching near gale force at times along coasts," Met Éireann has stated.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue overnight in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Winds are expected to gradually ease through the night, however, Sunday is expected to be another wet and breezy day.

Rain and drizzle will ease for a time in the morning but Met Éireann has said further outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening.

It will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong along the southwest coast.

Sunday night will be breezy with continued outbreaks of rain.

The current outlook for the week ahead suggests this unsettled weather will continue.

Monday is expected to be cloudy and mild with outbreaks of rain and drizzle most persistent over northern and western areas, with dry spells elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will be around 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.