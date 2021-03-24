Planned expansion of Penneys 'huge vote of confidence for Cork city centre', CBA President says

The President of Cork Business Association (CBA) Eoin O’Sullivan has said the planned expansion of the Penneys store on Patrick Street marks "a huge vote of confidence for Cork city centre" as well as retail in the city.

A spokesperson for Penneys told The Echo today that they have commenced the planning process to significantly expand their footprint.

"We have embarked on the planning process to redevelop our Patrick Street store.

"If our application is successful, we will increase the retail space by 17,000 sq ft to 54,000 sq ft, which will bring an enhanced shopping experience to our customers.

"We will plan a phased building schedule to allow the store to remain open during construction."

Commenting, Mr O'Sullivan said the planned expansion would be "a great development for Cork"

"Penneys is one of the biggest retailers in the city centre, you’d even see it after the last lockdown with the queues down the street so it’s a very popular retailer which is doubling in size.

"It’s great for the city centre and hopefully more to come."