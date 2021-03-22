New beds for Mercy; Hospital staff set to rise by 100

The new project forms part of a programme of capital development with an investment totalling approximately €28m.
The hospital currently has 321 beds and four theatres and is progressing a project under Covid-19 emergency legislation which will see the new beds and theatres incorporated into a new three-storey modular build structure.
A spokesperson for the hospital said that the two new state of the art theatre complexes will be installed on the third floor of the build and “will enhance patient experience and enable the hospital to maintain and advance its surgical programmes”.
The addition of 30 extra beds in both single and multi-bed en-suite bedrooms over two floors will facilitate essential hospital functions in terms of bed capacity and assist the hospital in disease management pathways and improved patient flow.
A fast-track construction process is being utilised to deliver the project using off-site fabrication of elements.
The spokesperson explained that a range of preparatory on-site enabling works are in progress at the Mercy, including the provision of new temporary disabled parking bays and set-down bays for the hospital, a new traffic management plan for Henry St, the relocation of the MRI service to a temporary unit on Henry St, and the relocation of hospital deliveries. This work is due to be completed in the summer of 2022.