Irish Examiner launches digital subscription model

THE Irish Examiner reached a significant milestone this week with the introduction of its subscription service for digital content.

The move follows investment in content, resources, and new technology over the past 18 months, much of which has been implemented while staff work remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Examiner is the latest media publication to introduce a subscription model moving away from reliance on declining print revenues.

Subscription packages begin at a discounted introductory offer of €1.50 per week rising to €13 per week for bundles which include daily home delivery of the print edition. The launch coincides with a marketing campaign titled 'Know what's really happening' and published across print, digital, social and radio mediums.

Making the announcement, Irish Examiner and The Echo Managing Director Majella Gallagher said: "Over the last 18 months, the Irish Examiner has invested significantly in content, resources and in technology to support digital subscriptions."

"As a result, we have seen significant growth in our digital readership on web, mobile, and app and we now have more readers than at any time in our long history."

“The new digital subscription service will complement our Home Delivery service, which was launched in 2019, and is part of a planned strategy to build a direct relationship with our readers," she said.

Tom Fitzpatrick, Editor of the Irish Examiner.

Irish Examiner Editor Tom Fitzpatrick said the move was an important step for the publication. "For 180 years the Irish Examiner has brought its readers the news, holding power to account and setting the agenda as a vital part of our community.

"As more readers come to us for that content online, we have spent the last 12 months redesigning and launching a new website and apps, as well as investing in digital journalism.

"The launch of digital subscriptions is an important next step in our growth, recognising the value placed on trusted journalism and the work of our brilliant staff," he said.

Visit https://subscribe.irishexaminer.com for more.