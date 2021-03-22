Pedestrian and cycle link in West Cork gets €500k

Half a million euro has been announced for the progression of an outdoor recreation project in Cork.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced over €6 million for 14 large-scale projects under Measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The funding is in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

In Cork, €500,000 was earmarked for the link to the Glengarriff Nature Reserve, which will see the construction of a safe pedestrian and cycle link between the Reserve and Glengarriff Village.

Cork South West Green Party welcomed the funding.

Excellent

“This is an excellent investment for Glengarriff and West Cork and will not just attract tourists but will provide an excellent outdoor recreation facility for everyone in the locality,” Rory Jackson, Cork South West Green Party representative said.

“It is very welcome to see such investment in West Cork and we will be looking for more projects like this to be funded in the coming years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said: “This will be a huge boost to a region that depends so heavily on tourism, and will have spin-off economic benefits for the area.

“It will further entice visitors to stay in Cork and not head over the border to Kerry.

“In September I visited this section of the N71 and it was crystal clear that a safe pathway was needed to connect people by foot or bike to the start of one of the most spectacular nature reserves in Ireland.”