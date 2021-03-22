Cork County Council welcomes OPW support for flood relief projects

The Mayor of the Country of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley has welcomed the approval €295,000 in funding from the Office of Public Works (OPW) for flood relief works.

The funding for flood relief works at Crookstown is being delivered under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

This represents 90 per cent of the cost of the approved scheme with match funding from the Council.

The funded project will include the provision of a stormwater pumping station, new drainage pipes and associated works in the village.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD, made the announcement while welcoming news that Cork County Council has issued a tender for engagement of engineering consultants to carry out the design of the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the news, noting the impact flooding has on those in both Bantry and Crookstown.

“The issue of flooding is of great concern to businesses and residents, and many people will welcome this positive news from Cork County Council and from the Office of Public Works," she said.

“As an issue which affects homes and livelihoods, it is important that the residents and businesses of Bantry and Crookstown know that Cork County Council is working with national bodies to secure a solution.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said that flood relief projects are “ambitious and impactful initiatives”.

“We greatly welcome support in delivering the,” he said.

Mr Lucey noted the benefit the works will have on the region.

“The relief works in Bantry and Crookstown will go a long way in ensuring the safety and growth of the local communities, which will, in turn, benefit the whole West Cork region.

“Collaboration with local communities and with the Office of Public Works will play a central part in our success.”