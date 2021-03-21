Minister says hotel quarantine will be operational by end of the week

The country's long-awaited quarantine system is set to be operational by the end of this week.

People arriving from 33 countries flagged as high risk will have to quarantine in hotels for 14 days.

Mandatory quarantine will also apply to people arriving into Ireland without a negative PCR test.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will outline the details in the coming days.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath told RTÉ: "This is a very complex issue and it does involve very significant interference with people's civil liberties, but it is for the greater good and that's why the Government was determined to get it do this properly.

"Over the next week or so, we will be reassessing the situation in light of the prevailing public health advice and the situation with the virus. We have made massive progress, but we would like to make more progress this week and we want to give people hope.

"We recognise the enormous effort.

"There is a need to give some relief, particularly in areas of activities that are of a low risk nature that would help to improve wellbeing and mental health, and give people hope for the future without compromising the huge progress."