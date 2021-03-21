Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 15:01

Taoiseach and Cork's Adam King among those partaking in sock campaign for World Down Syndrome Day

Taoiseach and Cork's Adam King among those partaking in sock campaign for World Down Syndrome Day

Adam King (6) from Cork pictured recently on the set of The Late Late Show. Picture: Andres Poveda

Amy Nolan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and aspiring CapCom from Cork Adam King are among those participating in a sock campaign to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) today.

Down Syndrome Ireland is asking people to help celebrate this year’s WDSD by rocking their most colourful and fun socks and share a photo across social media using #LotsOfSocks4DSI.

The ‘Lots of Socks’ campaign represents the extra chromosome that people with Down syndrome have and is internationally recognised to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

Liam Ahern, President of Down Syndrome Ireland, encouraged people to take part.

"We know this is an incredibly challenging time but let’s come together while staying apart by spreading some fun and help us mark this international day of celebration of people with Down syndrome," he said. 

Down Syndrome Ireland continues to serve its members and anyone who needs help during the pandemic. 

The charity’s Member Support Team – who offer advice, support and information for all ages – are on hand to help families with children and adults who have Down syndrome throughout Ireland.

"We’re also working on increasing the amount of information that children and adults can access online and creating additional resources for people to continue their learning at home. 

"This is a worrying time for everyone, so don’t hesitate to pick up the phone if you need us. 

"We really do appreciate your support, especially during this time of crisis. 

"These are strange times but please remember, we’re stronger together and we will get through this," Mr Ahern continued. 

In Cork to celebrate WDSD, the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland will be showing a virtual concert, featuring the likes of Róisín O, Bressie and Brian Kennedy on Youtube at 7:30pm, where people will also have the option to donate if they wish to do so.

Read More

Watch: Cork dance school creates moving video ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

More in this section

Cork's beloved Shandon Sweets launches delivery service Cork's beloved Shandon Sweets launches delivery service
Covid-19 latest: 525 new cases confirmed, of which 21 are in Cork Covid-19 latest: 525 new cases confirmed, of which 21 are in Cork
gavel Cork motorist who drove after taking cocaine is jailed 
cork people
Concern as number of Covid patients remains similar to peak of second wave

Concern as number of Covid patients remains similar to peak of second wave

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY