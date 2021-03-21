Cork motorist who drove after taking cocaine is jailed 

A motorist who drove after taking cocaine was jailed for five months.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed that sentence on Conor Cronin of Ballynaroon Grove, The Highlands, Glounthaune, County Cork, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the driver initially failed to stop for gardaí but did so after a short period of time at Ballinglanna, Glanmire, on April 8 2020.

Gardaí found white powder in the car which turned out to be cocaine for the defendant’s own use.

A doctor called by gardaí gave the driver a blood test and it was positive for cocaine, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Judge Kelleher jailed the young man for five months for having the cocaine and driving after taking it.