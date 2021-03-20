Tenders published for Bantry Flood Relief Scheme; Minister says €7m scheme will protect 198 properties

Cork County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, has advertised for the engagement of engineering consultants to carry out the design of the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme.

A number of potentially viable flood relief works will be considered and developed following the appointment of the successful engineering consultancy to this scheme.

Details of the tender were published in recent days and tenderers have until 7 June 2021 to submit a tender for this scheme.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan,welcomed the progress on the scheme.

"I am delighted that this tender has issued to the market for the design of the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme. I visited Bantry last year and saw first-hand the damage the flooding caused following an extremely heavy rainfall event. I met with people locally and visited premises that were caught totally off-guard with the speed at which the flooding occurred and I understand the anxiety of the community during severe weather events. This Scheme, with a preliminary estimated project budget for construction of some €7m, will protect 198 properties when completed and I have no doubt that the community will welcome this important milestone”.

Pictured last August were Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor of the County of Cork with Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works at the Dept of Public Expenditure and Reform meeting with officials and members of the public following the flood damage caused by Storm Francis. Also included is Kevin Morey ( 2nd left), County Engineer, Cork Co. Co. and Ruth O'Brien, Sen. Exec. Eng. Cork Co. Co. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Separately, Minister O’Donovan has this week approved funding to Cork County Council of €295,000 under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works & Coastal Protection Scheme for flood relief works at Crookstown in County Cork.

These works include the provision of a storm water pumping station, new drainage pipes & associated work in the village of Crookstown.

“I informed the Council today of approval to proceed with these works in Crookstown which will protect over 20 properties in the village. I have no doubt the community of Crookstown will be delighted that these works can now proceed and provide much needed protection”.

Minister O’Donovan concluded “My Office and Cork County Council have a long-standing and collaborative working relationship and are committed to progressing flood relief schemes in the county as expeditiously as possible and I look forward to the ongoing progression of all schemes for the county of Cork”.