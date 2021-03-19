Cork students seeking 'sugar daddies' online to help them pay college fees

STUDENTS in Cork are advertising online seeking sugar daddies to help them pay their college fees, rent and other expenses.

One wrote: “20 year old girl in college. Need money, looking for a sugar daddy. Preferably sending you pics/vids etc. Genuine people only!!!!!”

Another wrote: “College student looking for money to help paying college fees. Open to most things and most people. Drop me a text ;)”

The students are among several advertising for sugar daddies on free classified websites.

Meanwhile, another advertiser seeking a sugar daddy said she wants one to “contribute monthly to my expensive lifestyle.”

She said: “My last sugar daddy paid my rent for me but this time I am looking for maybe something a little different as my current landlord has decided to sell the house. I’m looking for maybe a landlord who will give me a property in return for weekly meet-ups. If this isn’t agreeable then I mostly just want a sugar daddy to contribute monthly to my expensive lifestyle”.

Advertisers are also offering to become sugar daddies.

In recent days, an agency based in the US, called Seeking Arrangements, has revealed that Ireland ranks fourth in a table of European countries with the most sugar daddies registered with the company. France has the highest, at 95,029.

A statement from the company said: “The world’s largest Sugar Dating site, SeekingArrangement saw France dominating their top ten European list with 95,029 sugar daddies while neighbouring Germany has 68,442 sugar daddies.

"Trailing closely behind is Spain with 67,827 daddies in third spot, while European Union (EU) counterparts Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden and Portugal all tail closely behind boasting significant numbers that make up for the top ten Western European countries with the most sugar daddies.”