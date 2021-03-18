Watch: Cork town shares important message through touching St Patrick's Day video

Macroom celebrated St Patrick’s Day with a difference this year with the production of a viral video.

Cities, towns, and villages across the whole country celebrated St Patrick’s Day a little differently this year.

St Patrick's Day became a virtual event with many Cork towns putting out all the stops to make it as special as possible.

Macroom enjoyed its own celebrations Wednesday, marking the national holiday with a beautiful video showcasing the town’s most popular spots, its people and the town’s response to the pandemic.

Macroom Fire Brigade members who took part in Macroom's St Patrick's Day video.

The video, posted to Macroom St Patrick’s Day Virtual Celebration 2021 Facebook page, has gained over 600 likes and over 500 shares since being uploaded on Wednesday.

The idea was the brainchild of local An Post staff Jerry Murphy and Ann O’Connell who were inspired by the recent Jerusalema challenge and wanted to see what moves the people of Macroom had.

They decided to get Cllr Eileen Lynch, Deirdre O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan School of Irish Dancing and John O’Sullivan of Event Videography on board and put the wheels in motion to turn an idea into a reality.

The group then linked up with the Lee Valley Enterprise Board who were very impressed with their idea and fully got behind the initiative.

The video shows resilience among many business owners, with the town’s shop fronts decorated in green confetti and flags, despite their continued closure.

Cork Marts staff who took part in Macroom's St Patrick's Day video.

It also showed Erin and Eoin O’Reilly making their grandmother a St Patrick’s Day poster and visiting her through the window.

Staff members from various grocery stores, including Aldi, Lidl, O’Leary’s SuperValu, and Dunnes Stores, and staff from Macroom Community Hospital, Cahereen Nursing Home, and Care Choice Macroom, took part in a dance routine for the video.

Members of An Garda Siochána and the National Ambulance Service (NAS), and Macroom Fire Brigade also got involved in the action, as did the staff working on the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom Road Development, Cork Marts and Macroom Tidy Towns.

Shopowners stood at their doors holding signs with the lyrics of Picture This’ Things Are Different, the message that the video portrays: ‘Just because things are different, don’t mean anything has changed. I know the world’s on fire but there is beauty in the flame. And we don’t know how much longer but we’re gonna come back stronger’.

SuperValu staff who took part in Macroom's St Patrick's Day video.

Speaking about how the idea for the video came about, Jerry Murphy said: "We got notification in An Post about a version of the Jesusalema challenge and it made me think about doing something similar here in Macroom, with our own twist on it.

I got Ann on board and we reached out to Eileen and Deirdre and it grew from there. I wanted to put something together to give a bit of a lift to the people of Macroom and I hope we have done that.

Cllr Lynch said that the support received while making the video “has been phenomenal".

“The essential workers of the town were delighted to participate and so obliging.

"We decided to run videos on our Facebook page all through the day of past St Patrick's Day events and greetings, including from the Mayors of Bubry, France and Marcallo Con Casone, Italy; the two towns Macroom is twinned with.

“Something to entertain people at home when we should be out together celebrating and meeting friends, but hopefully, the Macroom parade will be back next year, bigger and better than ever,” she said.