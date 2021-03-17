Internet sensation Jackie Weaver to speak at UCC online lecture series

INTERNET sensation Jackie Weaver has been announced as one of the speakers of the sixth annual public lecture series hosted by UCC’s Centre for Local and Regional Governance (CLRG).

The public lecture series will take place virtually this year on Thursday, April 15.

Ms Weaver, who is the Chief Officer at the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, shot to fame when footage of a fiery Handforth Parish Council meeting held via Zoom in December emerged.

She was hailed as an icon after booting out council chairman Brian Tolver after he told her to “stop talking” and questioned her authority.

Ms Weaver, who was co-ordinating the meeting, was lauded for keeping her cool when the meeting descended into chaos.

She has since appeared on numerous television shows and has even had a song penned about her by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ms Weaver will speak about her passion for local government and local democracy at the lecture series next month.