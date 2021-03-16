Banteer native scoops US award for short film shot in Cork

BANTEER native Sean O’Deadaigh has scooped a major film award at the So-Cal Film Awards in Huntington Beach, Los Angeles.

The short film entitled ‘The Greek Accusative’, directed by Sean O’Deadaigh tells the story of an ageing actor who brings his one-man show to a small rural theatre.

The character’s shameless self-promotion and arrogance is revealed in his interactions with the local theatre community and through these conversations, his mask slips and he is brought to the realization that his whole life has been a pretence.

This award-winning film was shot in its entirety in Sean’s native Banteer and was named as Best First-Time Filmmaker at the SoCal Film Awards.

However, the bulk of the film was shot in The Glen Theatre which was once the location of Sean’s own national school and the workplace of both his grandmother and granduncle.

“My inspiration for the screenplay was local and I owe a debt of gratitude to the late Mick Cahill, my former teacher in the school, who fired my imagination with those same Greek myths,” he said.

The short film has enjoyed a very successful festival run including a hometown screening in the Gate Cinema in the IndieCork Film Festival the recent win in the So-Cal Film Awards in Huntington Beach, Los Angeles.

The Greek Accusative is also set to be shown in the upcoming Fastnet Film Festival in May.

Speaking on the short film, Sean gave a special thanks to the Glen Theatre and the local community in Banteer.

“I’m so grateful to the Glen Theatre and especially to the O’Keeffe brothers, truly Banteer’s answer to the famed Coen Brothers,” he said.

“Support was also provided by Tarrants Skoda Dealer, Banteer. Tadgh O’Keeffe also assisted me in casting some brilliant local talent Cathy Bailey and Deirdre Linehan. They ably complimented rising star Ethan Dillon, Conor Dwane and film lead Sean O’Neill. Without the support of The Glen Theatre and the larger Banteer community this film may have never been made," he added.

The Glen Theatre is also staging Sean's first stage play ‘THE CAUSE’ which will open as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.