Land Development Agency to open offices in Cork and Limerick later this year

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has today announced plans to begin opening offices outside Dublin, starting with Cork and Limerick.

When public health restrictions allow, the LDA says it will open offices in Cork and Limerick this year, with more bases outside Dublin planned in the near future.

The LDA today said that its mandate is to "increase the supply of affordable housing through the efficient use of state land" and stated that it already has "significant activities in Cork and Limerick".

In Cork, the LDA has submitted a planning application to build 266 residential units on the site of St Kevin’s Hospital and has also formed a partnership with Cork City Council to bring forward plans for the regeneration of a 146-acre site in Cork Docklands.

"I am delighted for the LDA move to be one of the first public sector agencies moving to a distributed working model," commented John Moran, Chair of the LDA.

"Rebalancing the social and economic drivers of Ireland is critical to creating a more liveable and attractive country.

"Given the re-evaluation of how we can all work more flexibly post Covid, there is no better time for the LDA to support more balanced regional development by opening offices outside of Dublin.

"With our national team operating cohesively in numerous locations we will benefit from better diversity of thought as to how we prioritise and deliver on our mandate.

"We can also offer challenging and rewarding career paths both in and outside of the capital," he continued.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA said it is appropriate that the LDA expands its office footprint beyond Dublin.

"This plan will have the effect of creating office hubs located outside of Dublin for our team and therefore provide welcome flexible working options for staff who may not wish to work in Dublin.

"We are currently recruiting new members to our expanding team and hopefully the announcement of our intention about new offices will open up the opportunity for a broader range of candidates to consider working with us," he said.