Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 20:21

R&H Hall among Cork city landmarks lighting green for St Patrick's Day

To celebrate Meitheal, the theme of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival, a stunning display of words in Irish and in English is being projected on the walls of the R&H Hall Building. Pic Darragh

Breda Graham

An iconic Cork city building has been lit green as part of the city's St Patrick's Day celebrations.

R&H Hall at Kennedy Quay is one of many locations across the city being lit in the run-up to our national holiday.

In celebration of Meitheal, the theme of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival, the stunning display of words in Irish and in English is being projected on the walls of the R&H Hall Building each evening until St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Over 40 buildings and landmarks across the city are being lit green, including Shanon Bells, City Hall, and the Shakey Bridge.

For more information on the festivities, visit www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie


