Council urged to take action to alleviate ponding on Rochestown Road

A CORK City councillor has said urgent steps need to be taken to alleviate and address the ongoing issue of ponding along Rochestown Rd during bad weather.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde raised the issue at a full council meeting held last week.

She had submitted a question asking for a report to be carried out to assess what remedial work could be done on Rochestown Rd to address ponding along the R610.

In his response, the city council’s director of operations David Joyce said the location in question has “a long-standing drainage issue”.

The area was previously under Cork County Council’s jurisdiction before the boundary extension in May 2019.

“Since the handover, we have undertaken regular maintenance of the gully and outlet lines at the location; however, the problem that exists is more to do with the drainage system rather than the amount of maintenance of same,” said Mr Joyce.

“In the short term, there are no remedial or resurfacing works that can be completed to alleviate the problem, but we are currently investigating alternative drainage solutions for the area,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Forde said due to the high volume of traffic on the road and the large catchment area, the issue warrants being prioritised.

“There are about 20,000 cars a day, if not more, using the Rochestown Rd,” said Ms Forde. “The R610 is a main artery.

“With the huge population in the area, I think it should be prioritised at this stage.”

Ms Forde said she will be requesting that Cork City Council applies for funding from the Office of Public Works under the minor flood mitigation works scheme to rectify the ponding issue.

“I received correspondence from the OPW which said that funding for minor flood mitigation works is a matter for the local council to apply for.

“I’m going to be requesting that Cork City Council does put in an application under the scheme."

“The maximum funding available for any one project is €750,000,” she said.

Ms Forde said she will also be asking that Cork City Council would “start straight away in the preparatory work which would investigate how big a problem it is and what the costing would be."