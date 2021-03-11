Blackpool flood defences approved by Minister

The €20m flood defence scheme for Blackpool has been approved by the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

Mr McGrath gave formal consent on Thursday for the project to be referred to the Office of Public Works for appraisal.

The proposed scheme will include river flow improvement measures along with direct flood defences along the River Bride, which runs through the village of Blackpool into the River Lee.

Blackpool was hit by severe flooding three times in the space of four years, 2010, 2012 and again in 2013.

Fianna Fail TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the news that the Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme has been referred to the Office of Public Works (OPW) for appraisal.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “I received this positive news from my colleague Minister Michael McGrath. It now enters a 12-week period where it is subject to judicial review, but essentially my colleague has now forwarded to the OPW for their consideration and conditions."

The Cork TD added: “This a considerable moment for the progress of the scheme. The weather in recent weeks has only served to further emphasise, more than ever, the need for substantial flood defence measures and conveyance improvements in Blackpool, in particular along Commons Road and in Blackpool Village.

“I have been in regular contact in recent weeks with impacted business owners and residents about this. I am certainly very hopeful for all those affected that we will shortly see major progress with this scheme.”

City Council and Fire Brigade personnel at the scene of the flooding in Blackpool village at 11pm on Thursday 21st March 2013.

Local Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn said “This is a much-needed project for businesses and residents of the Blackpool Many of whom have been left without any insurance on their homes or businesses for a number of years now hopefully this will start an increased investment in the Blackpool area over the coming years

“For those with objections or observations, there will be a 12 week period where it could be subject to a judicial review.”