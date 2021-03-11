Blackpool flood defences approved by Minister

The €20m flood defence scheme for Blackpool has been approved by the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.
Mr McGrath gave formal consent on Thursday for the project to be referred to the Office of Public Works for appraisal.
The proposed scheme will include river flow improvement measures along with direct flood defences along the River Bride, which runs through the village of Blackpool into the River Lee.
Blackpool was hit by severe flooding three times in the space of four years, 2010, 2012 and again in 2013.
Fianna Fail TD for Cork North Central, Pádraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the news that the Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme has been referred to the Office of Public Works (OPW) for appraisal.
Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “I received this positive news from my colleague Minister Michael McGrath. It now enters a 12-week period where it is subject to judicial review, but essentially my colleague has now forwarded to the OPW for their consideration and conditions."
The Cork TD added:
“I have been in regular contact in recent weeks with impacted business owners and residents about this. I am certainly very hopeful for all those affected that we will shortly see major progress with this scheme.”
Local Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn said
“For those with objections or observations, there will be a 12 week period where it could be subject to a judicial review.”