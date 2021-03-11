Pictures: Progress made on N22 road development with construction of 121-metre bridge

Progress has been made on the N22 Baile Bhuirne to Macroom Road Development with the construction of a 121-metre bridge over the Bohill River.

Construction on the overall development, representing an investment of €280 million in County Cork, commenced in early 2020.

Works on the 22km scheme are well underway, with the dual carriageway and associated structures being constructed, including the 121-metre bridge which journeyed from Seville in Spain to the Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.

Workers on site watch the new Macroom Bypass bridge inch its way over the river at Kippagh, Ballyvourney while being put into posiiton for the new roadway on Thursday. Photo: Don McMonagle

It took a total of 20 trucks to bring the structure to the site, eight of which were abnormal loads requiring skilled drivers and garda escorts.

Beams for the bridge were manufactured by Tecade SA in Seville, Spain, and shipped to the Port of Cork for onward delivery to the Bohill River with the beams then assembled to form a two-span 121-metre-long structure to be pushed launched over the River Bohill to form 80.5 and 40.5-metre spans.

Earlier this month, a 90m bridge section weighing 770 tonnes was assembled on the riverbank and pulled into position by specialist push launch contractors Mammoet using temporary steel piers and Teflon pads.

The remaining 31 metres will be constructed on-site and pulled into place in approximately three weeks and the beams are expected to be fully in place in April 2021.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said that it is encouraging for the local community to see the work progressing on the ground.

“The bridge delivery and construction are a remarkable feat of engineering that has involved a great deal of planning and cooperation.

“Well done to all involved in progressing this step in a hugely significant infrastructural project for the region,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that it is “great” to see such progress being made on the project.

“It’s great to see progress on the largest road scheme in the country during a global pandemic.

Cork County Council would like to thank Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Jons Civil Engineering-John Cradock JV, the project team, the local communities and N22 roads users and in particular, the local residents, for their patience and support with the scheme construction.

Project Engineer Cork County Council, Mary Flynn, said that the construction of the Bohill Bridge “was always going to be one of the most challenging structures to build” and that credit is due to the contractor and the wider project team for successfully reaching this point.

Local people watch the new Macroom Bypass bridge at Kippagh, Ballyvourney being put into posiiton on Thursday. Photo: Don McMonagle

Planning permission for the construction of the 22km Type 2 Dual Carriageway was granted in 2011 by An Bord Pleanala.

A series of advance works contract are ongoing since 2017, including fencing, archaeology, site clearance, site investigation and habitat creation.

There are approximately 18 road bridges (under and over bridges), 24 accommodation (under/over bridge) structures and a number of culvert structures to be constructed as part of the road project which continues to progress under Level 5 restrictions with the appropriate control measures in place.

Regular scheme updates are available at www.n22bbm.ie.