Cork Covid cases on the rise: Incidence rate remains low

Cork Covid cases are on the rise with the latest data showing a significant increase in cases since Monday.

While Cork still has the lowest incidence rate in the country, cases have jumped from below five on Monday to 21 on Tuesday and 41 on Wednesday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 47 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 631 new cases.

14 of the deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,499 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 224,588 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

317 are men / 308 are women 74% are under 45 years of age The median age is 29 years old 247 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 370 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

375,521 people have received their first dose 150,247 people have received their second dose