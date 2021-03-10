'So precious and sentimental': Cork family plead for return of stolen jewellery

A Cork family has appealed for information on very precious pieces of jewellery which were stolen from their home in Skibbereen on Monday, March 1.

A wedding ring, engagement ring, a gold watch and a sum of money were among the items taken from their family home which is in close proximity to the West Cork town. Rachel McAuliffe said her mother immediately noticed something was amiss when she arrived home that afternoon.

“There was no real sign of a break-in. Nothing smashed or out of place. My mother came home and immediately noticed that money that was in the house was gone. She then checked for her rings which are kept in two different places and she noticed that they were also gone. The door was unlocked, so it was probably an opportunist crime,” she said.

A Cork family has appealed for information on very precious pieces of jewellery which were stolen from their home in Skibbereen on Monday, March 1. This is the wedding ring which was taken from the family home.

Ms McAuliffe said that the rings and the gold watch are especially poignant and important to their family, as they represent a strong emotional and physical link to her late father Brian who passed away in 2001.

“We just want the jewellery back as they are so precious and sentimental to our family. We are sickened. All three items were given to my mother by our father Brian McAuliffe. It is almost like losing him all over again. It is like the last thing that we have and a permanent reminder. It is so sad and upsetting. My mother is so frightened. Just the thought of somebody being in the house as well is terrifying and creepy.

“The money being taken is horrible, but the items are so sentimental and they mean so much to us. The items are irreplaceable. We are all so upset,” she added.

Ms McAuliffe said that both the engagement and wedding rings are very unique, as is the gold watch. She has asked for people to be vigilant and report them if they see them. She has also appealed for the items to be returned by the perpetrators.

“The rings are extremely unique as they were custom made which means they are very distinctive."

"The gold watch is thin, but it has a rectangle black face. The wedding ring is cut in a V shape and they sit into each other. The engagement ring is like an I shape with a big diamond ring.

“We are appealing to whoever took them to drop them back or somewhere safe for us to collect. We just want them back. We are just hoping that if anyone has any information they might touch base with their local garda station,” she said.