Man arrested in Midleton in relation to investigation into fraudulent Covid unemployment payments

A man has been arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent claiming of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) assisted by GNECB personnel have today arrested a man, aged 35 years, in the Midleton area of Cork.

The arrest was made in relation to an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of the PUP payment.

The man is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 and he can be detained for up to seven days.

This is the second arrest as part of this investigation.

To date, 73 people have been identified as having had their details fraudulently obtained in order to claim the payment.

All 73, received an email under the pretence that it was from the Courts Service Ireland looking for them to do jury duty.

This email sought personal information, which included their PPSN, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.

These details were then used to apply online and claim the Covid payment of €350 per person, weekly. An estimated €187,000 was paid out in relation to the 73 people.

Investigations are ongoing.